PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes Stage Comeback to Defeat Kolkata Thunderbolts

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind once again to secure a thrilling 11-15, 15-13, 15-11, 15-11 victory over the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Joel Benjamin was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

Kolkata Thunderbolts got off to a strong start with Ashwal Rai making early inroads from the right side, supported by Matin Takavar in a solid two-man block. Bengaluru captain Matt West had to adjust his attacking strategy as early errors from Sethu disrupted the Torpedoes’ rhythm. Kolkata’s disciplined defense and Matin’s powerful serves kept Bengaluru on the back foot, allowing the Thunderbolts to take the first set.

Bengaluru mounted a strong response in the second set with Jalen Penrose and Sethu leading the charge. Joel Benjamin’s fiery spikes and crucial points helped level the contest, gradually shifting momentum in Bengaluru’s favor. Suryansh Tomar’s impressive jumps tested Bengaluru’s defense, but timely blocks from Mujeeb and consistent attacking from Penrose and Joel helped the Torpedoes edge ahead.

In the latter stages of the match, Penrose’s powerful super serve earned Bengaluru key points, while the Thunderbolts, led by veteran Pankaj Sharma, continued to fight hard. However, the Torpedoes’ aggressive play and tactical precision secured them consecutive set wins, sealing their second victory of the season.

Bengaluru Torpedoes’ resilience and teamwork stood out, highlighting their potential as serious contenders in PVL 2025.