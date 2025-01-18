Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Kumar Govt’s Caste Survey of Deceiving Bihar’s People

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar of using the caste survey as a mere ploy to deceive the people of the state.

He reiterated that his party would continue to demand a national caste census, emphasizing its importance in planning effective development strategies across the country.

Congress Leader Criticizes Bihar’s Caste Surve

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, termed the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government as an “exercise to befool the people.” He argued that such a survey failed to provide meaningful insights and criticized it for not being a genuine effort to address the concerns of marginalized communities.

Demand for National Caste Census

Gandhi stressed that a caste census is crucial for understanding the participation of OBCs, Dalits, and other marginalized groups in the country’s development processes. He emphasized that the primary goal of the caste census is not just to determine the population of different castes, but also to measure their involvement in the nation’s wealth and key sectors such as bureaucracy.

Accusations Against BJP and RSS

The Congress leader also launched a broadside against the BJP and RSS, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalized communities. Gandhi took specific aim at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remark about ‘true independence’, describing it as “against the country’s Constitution.” He claimed that the current political environment, influenced by organizations like the RSS and certain industrial groups, was ignoring the needs of the majority of the population.

Demand for Increase in Reservation Cap

Gandhi further argued that the current 50 percent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is insufficient. He promised that the Congress party would work towards increasing the reservation cap to better benefit marginalized groups in India.

Constitution Under Attack, Says Gandhi

According to Gandhi, the Indian Constitution is not merely a document but a vital instrument that addresses the challenges faced by Dalits and marginalized communities. He called out the ongoing political struggle between those who wish to protect the Constitution and those spreading hatred.

Political Battle Over the Future of the Constitution

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, Gandhi concluded that the political fight in India today is between those who wish to preserve the Constitution and those who are undermining it. He reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to defending constitutional values and addressing the issues faced by the country’s marginalized groups.