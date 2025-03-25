Randeep Hooda Reveals Why He Hesitated to Take on Villain Role in Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

Randeep Hooda, who stars as the antagonist in the upcoming film Jaat alongside Sunny Deol, has revealed the reasons behind his initial hesitation in taking on the villain role in the high-octane action film. While the filmmakers were keen on casting him as Ranatunga, Hooda was unsure about stepping into the shoes of a villain.

Randeep Hooda Initially Reluctant to Play Villain in ‘Jaat’

An insider close to the film shared that although Randeep was intrigued by the character of Ranatunga, he had his reservations about portraying a negative role, especially since he wouldn’t be playing a Jaat character. However, the director’s passion for the project and the opportunity to work alongside Sunny Deol, whom he greatly admires, ultimately persuaded him to accept the role.

The source revealed, “When the producers approached Randeep for the role of Ranatunga, he was intrigued by the challenge, but he also had his reservations and wasn’t sure of taking that leap. But seeing the enthusiasm of director Gopichand Malineni during the narration and the chance to play the lead villain opposite Sunny Deol was the main reason he said yes.”

Intense Rivalry in ‘Jaat’ Trailer

On March 25, the makers of Jaat released an intense trailer showcasing the fiery face-off between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The trailer highlighted their gripping rivalry, fierce action sequences, emotional moments, and the power struggles that define the film. Hooda’s portrayal of a merciless and cold villain, who will stop at nothing to eliminate his enemies, promises to be a formidable challenge for Deol’s Jaat character.

First Onscreen Pairing of Deol and Hooda

Jaat marks the first onscreen pairing of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, with the latter playing the antagonist. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features a strong supporting cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown between the two stars.

Sunny Deol Talks About the Journey of ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role in Jaat, shared his excitement about the film, explaining that the project had begun during the production of Gadar 2. He recounted how director Gopichand Malineni’s storytelling and dedication pulled him into the project. Deol laughed as he recalled the amusing pitch from Malineni, saying, “He narrated to me the story of Sorry Bol (laughs), and with ‘sorry, sorry, sorry,’ he pulled me into the entire film and story. And that’s how we made Jaat.”

Fans of action-packed films and thrilling face-offs will not want to miss Jaat, which is set to hit theaters on April 10.