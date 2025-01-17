Rashmika Mandanna Sparks Online Buzz with Fragrance Question Amid Exciting Film Lineups

Mumbai: Bollywood and South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna continue to charm her fans, not just with her stellar performances but also with her engaging social media presence. The ‘Animal’ actress recently took to Instagram to share a fun video, asking her fans about their favorite fragrance.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Love for Scents

In the video, Rashmika can be seen chatting with her makeup team while getting ready. Expressing her love for different fragrances, she said:

“I just love good smell. I think I am a very fruity, floral, amber, musky sort of a girl. And the first rain, Oh my God! That’s a universal favorite. The smell of books—that’s why I love reading in book form, not on a Kindle. Do you know why two people are attracted to each other? Apparently, it’s because of their smell.”

She captioned the video with a simple yet engaging question: “What’s your favourite fragrance?”

Rashmika Mandanna Returns to Work After Injury

Recently, Rashmika suffered a leg injury during a workout session, but it looks like she is all set to bounce back. The ‘Pushpa’ actress is gearing up for multiple big-budget projects, ensuring an eventful year ahead.

Also Read: Anil Ravipudi Expresses Gratitude as ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Crosses 100 Crore Mark

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movies

The actress has an impressive lineup of films across multiple industries:

‘Chhaava’ – Starring opposite Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika will be seen in this highly anticipated period drama. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film narrates the story of a courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked a historic reign. Produced by Maddock Films, the trailer is set to release on January 22, 2025.

‘Sikandar’ – Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action-packed film pairs Rashmika opposite Salman Khan. The star-studded cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ will hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, during Eid.

‘Kubera’ & ‘Thama’ – Apart from ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Sikandar,’ Rashmika also has Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ and Aditya Sarpotdar’s ‘Thama’ lined up, adding to her diverse filmography.

With such an exciting slate of films and her lively interactions on social media, Rashmika Mandanna continues to be one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

Follow for the latest Bollywood & South Indian movie updates Get exclusive insights into Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects Join the conversation: What’s your favorite fragrance?