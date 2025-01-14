Ration Card e-KYC: How to Complete the Process – A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to complete the Ration Card e-KYC process with this step-by-step guide. Ensure you meet the deadline to continue receiving subsidized food benefits and avoid losing access to essential supplies.

The Government of India provides subsidized and free rations to millions of citizens under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). To continue receiving these essential benefits, ration cardholders are required to complete the e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process. If you haven’t completed the e-KYC yet, it’s important to do so before the deadline to avoid losing access to your food supplies.

Why Is e-KYC Necessary?

e-KYC is a process that helps verify the identity of ration cardholders and eliminates issues such as fraudulent or duplicate ration cards. By linking Aadhaar with the ration card system, only eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive government subsidies.

The government has extended the deadline for e-KYC, so take note of the new dates for your state:

Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh : e-KYC must be completed by February 2025 .

: e-KYC must be completed by . Odisha and Bihar: The deadline is January 31, 2025.

Missing the deadline will result in the cancellation of your ration card, and you will no longer be eligible for subsidized food.

Steps to Complete Your e-KYC

Here’s how you can complete the e-KYC process for your ration card:

Gather Required Documents Ration card number : This is essential for identification.

: This is essential for identification. Aadhaar cards for all family members listed on the ration card.

for all family members listed on the ration card. Mobile number linked to Aadhaar (for OTP verification).

linked to Aadhaar (for OTP verification). Email ID (if available). Biometric Verification Visit your nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) shop , dealer, or electronic public service center .

, dealer, or . Each family member must undergo biometric verification by providing their Aadhaar-linked thumb impression. This ensures that the verification process is legitimate and accurate. Complete the e-KYC Once the biometric verification is done, your details will be updated in the system. If everything is in order, you will receive a new ration card under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Where to Complete e-KYC

In your home state : You can visit any PDS shop in your area to complete the e-KYC.

: You can visit any PDS shop in your area to complete the e-KYC. If you are residing outside your home state: You do not need to travel back. Simply visit the nearest PDS shop in your current location to complete the process.

What Happens After Completing e-KYC?

After completing the e-KYC process, your ration card will be updated, and you will continue to receive subsidized food grains and other benefits under the National Food Security Act. If you fail to complete the process before the deadline, your ration card will be canceled, and you will lose access to these benefits.

Common Issues and How to Resolve Them

If you face any issues during the e-KYC process, here’s what you can do:

Missing details : Ensure that all the family members’ Aadhaar details are correct and linked to your ration card.

: Ensure that all the family members’ Aadhaar details are correct and linked to your ration card. Biometric errors : Visit an authorized e-KYC center or PDS shop for re-verification.

: Visit an authorized e-KYC center or PDS shop for re-verification. Trouble finding a PDS shop: Contact your District Supply Office for guidance and help in locating the nearest center.

Final Reminder

Don’t wait until the last minute. Completing your e-KYC is essential to continue receiving your ration benefits. Make sure to complete the process before the deadlines specific to your state. For any help or queries, visit your local PDS shop or reach out to the District Supply Office.

Take action now to secure your access to subsidized food and ensure you don’t miss out on vital government assistance!