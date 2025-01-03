Raveena Tandon Lauds Vishal Sablley’s ‘Nayika’ Art Exhibition for Empowering Women

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently praised the artwork of Vishal Sablley, particularly his breathtaking depictions of women’s figures in his latest exhibition, Nayika: Recreating the Essence of Feminine.

The exhibition, held at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from December 31 to January 6, beautifully portrays the divine essence of women through artistic representations of Nayikas—various Goddesses from Indian mythology, including Durga, Tripura Sundari, Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Brahmini.

Raveena Tandon on Vishal Sablley’s Artwork

During the inauguration, Raveena Tandon expressed her admiration for Sablley’s artistic vision. She stated:

“Vishal ji’s work is extraordinary. His paintings depict powerful representations of Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, Maa Parvati, and other revered female figures. Each artwork embodies strength, grace, and divinity.”

A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, Tandon further emphasized:

“It’s inspiring to see a male artist like Vishal Sablley showcasing women in such a profound way. This exhibition not only celebrates femininity but also brings forward an important message of respect and honor for women.”

Raveena Tandon’s Passion for Art

Sharing her personal love for art and painting, the Mohra actress revealed:

“I have always admired and collected works by talented Indian artists. Unfortunately, many artists, like Vishal ji, don’t always get the platform they deserve. His work is phenomenal, and each painting is a masterpiece.”

Despite being unwell, Tandon made it a point to attend the event, reinforcing the importance of supporting and encouraging artistic talent in India.

Nayika Art Exhibition: A Must-Visit Event in Mumbai

The exhibition, curated by Ritu Chopra, witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including Vastu Mahaguru Basant R. Rasiwasia, Kiran Chopra, Om Thadkar, Mamta Sharma, Pravin Gangurde, Rutuja Padwal, sculptor Kiran Mahale, gallerist Meenu De, photographer-author Fawzan Husain, and Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.

Art lovers and enthusiasts in Mumbai can visit the Nayika exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery until January 6.

🔹 Event: Nayika: Recreating the Essence of Feminine

🔹 Artist: Vishal Sablley

🔹 Venue: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

🔹 Dates: December 31 – January 6

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the celebration of feminine divinity through art!