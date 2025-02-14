RBI Imposes Restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, Causing Panic Among Customers

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed stringent restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, located in Bandra, Mumbai, causing widespread distress among account holders who are now unable to access their deposits.

Customers have been queuing outside the bank, desperately seeking clarity and access to their funds after receiving messages about the RBI’s decision on Friday morning.

RBI’s Restrictions: No Withdrawals, No New Deposits

The RBI’s directive bars the bank from accepting new deposits or allowing withdrawals, creating a financial crisis for thousands of customers who depend on their savings.

The restrictions have been imposed due to supervisory concerns and liquidity issues, making it impossible for depositors to access their hard-earned money for an indefinite period.

According to the RBI’s official statement issued on Thursday, the bank is now prohibited from permitting withdrawals from savings or current accounts. However, under specific conditions, customers can adjust loans against their deposits. Additionally, the bank is allowed to cover essential expenses such as employee salaries, rent, and electricity bills.

Customers Express Anger and Frustration

The sudden nature of these restrictions has left many depositors feeling betrayed and anxious.

Ajay More, a long-time customer of the bank, expressed his distress:

“I have been banking here for 22 years. My wife and I have all our savings in this bank. Without any prior notice, we are now unable to access our money. We’ve been told to wait for 90 days — but how are we supposed to manage until then?”

Another customer, Arbaaz Khan, echoed similar concerns:

“We rely on this bank for daily expenses. Had we been informed earlier, we could have secured our funds. This sudden freeze is unfair.”

Many customers criticized the RBI’s abrupt decision, demanding prior warnings to allow them to withdraw their funds and secure their finances.

Limited Withdrawals and Deposit Insurance

While the RBI has allowed limited withdrawals under specific conditions, customers argue that the amount permitted is insufficient to meet their immediate financial needs. Vidya, a depositor with significant fixed deposits in the bank, shared her frustration:

“Now we’re told we can withdraw only under certain rules. If we had prior notice, we could have planned our finances better.”

The central bank assured that eligible depositors would receive insurance coverage for their deposits up to Rs 5,00,000 under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). The RBI’s statement read:

“The eligible depositors would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of their deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000 in the same capacity and in the same right, from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), as applicable under the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961, based on submission of willingness by the depositors concerned and after due verification.”

What Led to RBI’s Action?

The RBI’s move to impose these restrictions is reportedly due to the bank’s deteriorating financial position. Supervisory concerns regarding the bank’s liquidity and overall financial health have necessitated immediate regulatory intervention.

While the bank is currently barred from processing withdrawals, customers can still adjust their loans against deposits under the conditions laid out by the RBI. However, for many depositors, this provision does little to ease their financial stress, as they require immediate cash access for daily expenses.

Impact on Customers and the Banking Sector

The RBI’s restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank have once again raised concerns about the stability of India’s cooperative banking sector. Many customers are now questioning the safety of their deposits in smaller cooperative banks. The incident highlights the need for stronger regulatory oversight and improved financial transparency in the banking industry.

What Customers Should Do Next

For affected customers, here are some immediate steps to take: