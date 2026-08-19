realme P4s 5G: Putting display at centre of India’s shift from specs to experiences

New Delhi: For years, smartphone buyers in India have largely focused on cameras, processors and design while making a purchase decision, but that’s changing. According to the Smartphone Insights Report 2026 by Flipkart and Counterpoint Research, growing content consumption and app-heavy usage are making display quality an increasingly important factor in smartphone purchase decisions.

With consumers spending a large part of their day on their smartphones, whether for OTT streaming, mobile gaming, social media scrolling or video calls, the display is becoming an increasingly important part of the overall smartphone experience, alongside battery life and performance. Notably, display is no longer seen as a standalone feature but as an extension of overall performance.

45 per cent of consumers associate chipsets with improved display features, including vivid colour precision and hyper-responsive touch, highlighting how processing power is increasingly linked to the quality of the visual and interactive experience.

As a result, buyers are paying closer attention to specifics such as resolution, refresh rate, brightness and colour accuracy, rather than treating the display as a given. This reflects a broader shift among Indian consumers from spec-led upgrades to experience-driven choices, where performance is increasingly judged by how seamlessly different hardware elements work together.

The display, as the primary interface for gaming, streaming and everyday smartphone use, is therefore becoming an integral part of the overall performance experience.

This experience-first shift is also visible in the evolution of the realme P Series — designed for young, online-first mobile phone buyers in India who want a premium look and smooth day-to-day performance, but still need strong value for money. In a market where pricing and promotions can change what feels “affordable” from one month to the next, the realme P lineup focuses on delivering the kind of display-led experience that buyers can actually feel in daily use — without forcing them to stretch beyond their budgets.

The realme P1 Series proved that performance and design could go together without pushing prices too high. The P2 Series then raised the bar with upgrades aimed at better display and overall build quality, while the P3 Series gained momentum globally — crossing three million units in shipments — supported by a growing community that values both power and aesthetics.

Now, the realme P4 Series continues that same promise, keeping the focus on consistent performance, practical usability and a more immersive viewing experience, so users don’t have to compromise between Phones, design and everyday performance — making it one of the Best options for buyers seeking a complete, display-centric smartphone experience.

Defying broader market pressures, the realme P Series has emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone lineup on Flipkart in H1 2026. Carrying this momentum forward, the series’ evolution comes to life in the upcoming realme P4s 5G, launching on 26 August on Flipkart and realme.com, as realme brings a more premium viewing and gaming experience to the segment.

At the heart of the phone is a 17.22cm (6.78-inch) Samsung 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, built on Samsung Display’s latest M14 luminescent material — typically seen in more premium Mobile Phones.

The panel is designed for better efficiency and durability, offering 26 per cent higher luminous efficiency and up to 50 per cent longer screen lifespan versus conventional AMOLED. For real-world visibility, it supports 1400 nits of global peak brightness for clear outdoor viewing and up to 6500 nits of local peak brightness for HDR content, helping games and videos look punchier even in bright conditions.

To round out the display experience, the realme P4s 5G supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR, bringing sharper contrast, finer detail and more lifelike colours at its native 1.5K resolution. All of these features make it one of the best display phones in the segment.

Brightness and colour accuracy are only part of the story — gaming performance depends just as much on responsiveness. On the realme P4s 5G, the 144Hz refresh rate makes swipes, animations and gameplay feel consistently smooth, while a 3000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate delivers more precise control during fast, competitive matches.

Under the hood, realme pairs its Hyper Vision+ AI Chip with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra to create a dual-chip setup designed to improve how games look and feel in motion. This architecture supports AI-powered frame interpolation for smoother graphics, higher effective frame rates and more vivid HDR visuals during gameplay — so you get better clarity and fluidity without relying on brute-force performance alone.

For everyday comfort, the display is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified to help reduce harmful blue light exposure, and it also includes full-brightness DC dimming to minimise flicker across brightness levels — useful for long sessions of streaming, scrolling and gaming.

Taken together, the realme P4s 5G’s display package, flagship-grade panel material, high peak brightness, HDR support, high refresh rate and eye-care certifications, signals where the Indian smartphone market is headed: toward screens judged not just by size, but by the everyday viewing and gaming experience they deliver.