Revanth Reddy Invites NRIs to Invest in Telangana at APTA Katalyst Conference

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, Mr. Revanth Reddy, extended an open invitation to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the APTA Katalyst global business conference, urging them to invest in the state and establish industries, offering seamless support through initiatives like single-window clearances.

Addressing a crowd of over 1,000 attendees at the event hosted by the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) at Hitex City, Hyderabad, he emphasized the myriad opportunities the state offers in IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and the rapidly developing sectors of AI and future cities.

This conference, APTA Katalyst, is the largest global business gathering of Telugu NRIs, with over 1000 delegates from 10 countries, including the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

With the theme “Connect – Collaborate – Create,” the event seeks to foster collaboration among Indian-origin entrepreneurs to share knowledge and create business opportunities across industries.

This momentous conference marks the first of its kind hosted by APTA, which is a non-profit organization focused on networking for Telugu communities, particularly those in the United States.

During his address, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted that Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global city, competing with other world-class cities like New York, London, and Tokyo. He praised the choice of Hyderabad as the venue for the first-ever APTA Katalyst, highlighting the city’s robust infrastructure, which he described as one of the best in the world.

He encouraged NRIs to consider the state for their business ventures, emphasizing that Telangana offers attractive investment opportunities and a business-friendly environment.

Investment Opportunities in Telangana

CM Reddy further elaborated on the state’s significant growth in various sectors, particularly IT, pharmaceuticals, and urban development, with projects like the Musi River initiative, Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, and future city developments. He assured the audience that the Telangana government is committed to supporting investors through policies such as the newly approved Tourism and Energy Policies, ensuring a safe and secure environment for their businesses.

He highlighted the state’s excellent law and order situation and assured NRIs that their investments would be well protected. “Your investments are well secured, and we will provide all the support and encouragement needed,” he added.

Also Read | CM Revanth Reddy Planning to Cut off Rythu Bharosa Benefit?

APTA Katalyst Conference: Bridging Global Business Networks

The APTA Katalyst 2025 conference, which runs for three days, is aimed at strengthening global business ties by bringing together entrepreneurs from across the globe. Participants are engaging in discussions and forging collaborations that could have lasting impacts on various sectors. The event underscores the potential for NRIs to play a crucial role in Telangana’s economic development by investing and collaborating with local enterprises.

The Role of APTA and the Telangana Government

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) has been instrumental in conceptualizing and curating this global business conference. The association’s President for 2025, Madhu Vulli, alongside other prominent members, including Dr. Subu Kota (Honorary Conference Chairman), Sagar Lagisetti (Conference Convenor), and Chandra Sekhar Nallam (Conference Secretary), helped organize the conference to facilitate collaboration between global business leaders and entrepreneurs of Telugu descent.