CM Revanth Reddy Planning to Cut off Rythu Bharosa Benefit?

Former BRS minister T Harish Rao accuses CM Revanth Reddy of planning cuts to the Rythu Bharosa scheme, alleging a betrayal of farmers and criticism of government actions. Find out the details of the ongoing controversy surrounding farmer benefits in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Former BRS Minister T Harish Rao has criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for reportedly taking steps to reduce the financial support under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, a key initiative for farmers. Speaking to the media in Sangareddy, Harish Rao claimed that Revanth Reddy, who once demanded Rythu Bandhu for three crops while in the opposition, has now excluded the benefit for the Rabi season and is planning further cuts for the rainy season.

Allegations of Betrayal and Fraud in the Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Harish Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy of “cheating” farmers, referencing the government’s failure on its farm loan waiver promise and now allegedly planning to scale back assistance through the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He criticized the scheme’s requirement for farmers to apply with self-declarations, claiming it insulted farmers by imposing unnecessary conditions.

Farmers Face Injustice Under CM Revanth Reddy’s Rule

Harish Rao further claimed that CM Revanth Reddy’s government is making it harder for farmers to receive benefits. He noted that under the previous administration of CM KCR, the money was directly deposited into farmers’ accounts without complicated procedures. Additionally, Harish Rao mentioned the Congress’s election promises of ₹15,000 per acre for farmers, a pledge that has not yet been fulfilled under the current leadership.

Concerns for Commercial Crops and SC/ST Farmers

Harish Rao raised concerns over the eligibility for farmers growing commercial crops and fruit orchards like cotton. He emphasized that farmers with limited irrigation facilities, particularly in hilly areas, would be adversely affected by the cuts in the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He worried about SC and ST farmers relying on long-term and rain-fed crops. “If injustice is done to these farmers, they will revolt against the State government,” he warned.

Attempts to Cut Assistance for Landless Poor and Police Employees

Harish Rao also alleged that there were plans to reduce the ₹12,000 assistance provided to the landless poor under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, citing further cuts and conditions being imposed. He also criticized the government’s treatment of police employees, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of misusing the Telangana Police for political gain. He mentioned issues like the reduction in police allowances and pending bills for surrender leaves and station allowances, as well as issues with health security cards.

Farmers and Police Alike Facing Neglect

Harish Rao’s statements underline the growing frustration among farmers and police employees in Telangana. With accusations of betrayal on both the Rythu Bharosa scheme and police welfare, it remains to be seen how CM Revanth Reddy’s government will respond to these growing concerns from key sections of the population.