Revised SSC Fee Payment Schedule: Important Updates for Students

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has revised the fee payment schedule for the SSC annual exams in March 2025. Students can now pay the examination fee at their respective schools until November 28, 2024, with the last payment date set as November 18, 2024.

Revised Schedule for Late Fee Payments:

With a late fee of ₹50: Payments can be made until December 10, 2024. With a late fee of ₹200: Payments will be accepted until December 19, 2024. With a late fee of ₹500: The final deadline is December 30, 2024.

This schedule applies to the SSC and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2025.

Examination Fee Details:

Regular students (all subjects): 125

125 Students appearing for up to 3 subjects: 110

Schools are advised to ensure timely submission of the consolidated fee and documents to avoid inconvenience. Students should confirm their fee payment status with their respective institutions.

For additional updates and guidelines, visit the official Directorate of Government Examinations website or contact the school management.