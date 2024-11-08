“Telangana 10th Board Exam Fee Schedule Released – Check Key Dates!”

Hyderabad: The Director of Examinations in Telangana has issued the schedule for the payment of the annual examination fees for 10th-grade students. According to the schedule, the last date to pay the exam fee is set for November 18. Students are advised to submit their fees by this date to avoid any additional charges.

For those students who wish to pay after the specified date, a late fee system has been implemented. The last date to pay the exam fee with a late fee of 50 is December 2. With a late fee of 200, the deadline is December 12, and with a late fee of 500, the final deadline is December 21.

The fee structure specifies that regular students will be charged 125 for all subjects. For students appearing for three or fewer subjects, the fee is 110, while students who have failed in more than three subjects will need to pay 125.

The Director of Examinations has requested all school administrations to inform students promptly to ensure a smooth fee payment process and allow students adequate time to complete their preparations. This year, special guidelines have also been issued to ensure transparency and uphold high standards in the examination system.