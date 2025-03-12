Rohit Sharma Climbs to No. 3 in ODI Rankings After Champions Trophy Win

Dubai: Following India’s victorious ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign, skipper Rohit Sharma has climbed to third place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings. His fellow opener, Shubman Gill, continues to lead the rankings as the top ODI batter.

Rohit’s Match-Winning Knock Earns Him a Ranking Boost

India secured their third Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final. Rohit Sharma played a crucial role, smashing 76 off 83 balls, which earned him the Player of the Match award. His stellar performance saw him move up two places to No. 3.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remains in the top five (No. 5) after accumulating 218 runs in the tournament.

New Zealand Batters Make Big Gains

Several New Zealand batters also made significant strides in the ODI rankings:

Daryl Mitchell moved up one spot to No. 6

moved up Rachin Ravindra climbed an impressive 14 places to No. 14

climbed an impressive Glenn Phillips advanced six spots to No. 24

Mitchell Santner Jumps to No. 2 in Bowling Rankings

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, one of the standout bowlers with nine wickets in the tournament, moved up six places to No. 2 in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell climbed 10 spots to No. 18.

Indian Bowlers Shine in Rankings

India’s spin duo also improved their ODI rankings after their impactful performances:

Kuldeep Yadav , with seven wickets , moved to No. 3

, with , moved to Ravindra Jadeja, who took five wickets, jumped to No. 10

Major Shake-Up in ODI All-Rounder Rankings

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remains the top-ranked ODI all-rounder, but several players made big jumps:

Mitchell Santner rose to No. 4

rose to Michael Bracewell climbed to No. 7

climbed to Rachin Ravindra moved up to No. 8

India’s dominant Champions Trophy campaign has had a significant impact on the rankings, further cementing their dominance in world cricket.