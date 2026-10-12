Rohit Sharma recalls India’s NatWest comeback, says ‘Doosra’ captures more than a cricket win

Mumbai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has revisited the memories of India’s iconic victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

He said the moment was about much more than winning a cricket match. The cricketer also praised the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Doosra,’ which captures the significance of the historic triumph. Rohit shared, “I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film ‘Doosra’ beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film.”

Lauding the film’s trailer, Anil mentioned, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds – reality and fiction—seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series, that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo shared, “Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom. That day, Sourav didn’t just take off a cricket tshirt; he shed the yoke of colonialism that India had shouldered for so many years after Independence. That day, a young girl in a small town in India proved that deep within each of us, lies a desire to live a free and fulfilling life.”

Producer Masha Sajdeh said, “We are thrilled to finally bring Doosra to the big screen. It is a story about all of us, and each of us. We hope audiences will be entertained, moved, and inspired to question long-held conventions.”

Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film “Doosra” is set for a theatrical release on October 23. The makers announced the release date alongside the unveiling of the film’s poster and trailer on social media. “Doosra” is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema, and Krishna Gokani.

Set against India’s famous victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Final, “Doosra” gives a new meaning to the iconic moment when Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony. The film connects this historic cricket moment with the personal journey of a young girl named Tara. Growing up in a conservative family, Tara struggles to find her place and understand the world around her.