Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Trademark: What We Can Expect from the New Launch

Royal Enfield, a prominent name in the Indian motorcycle market, has recently filed a trademark for the Bullet 650 Twin name. This move significantly hints at the upcoming launch of a new Bullet 650, a model that would carry the heritage of the Bullet brand while introducing more power and modern mechanics.

In this article, we take a closer look at what we can expect from the Bullet 650, its potential specifications, and how it fits into Royal Enfield’s future plans.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin: A New Chapter for the Iconic Bike

The Bullet 650 Twin is expected to be very similar to the current Classic 650 model in terms of mechanical components. Powered by the 648cc parallel twin engine, it will likely offer the same power output seen in the Classic 650, which includes 47hp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The new Bullet 650 Twin would also feature the twin exhaust system, a hallmark of the Royal Enfield 650 range, ensuring that the Bullet maintains its traditional look while adapting to modern needs.

Powerful Performance with the 650cc Parallel Twin Engine

If the Bullet 650 Twin follows the same engine setup as the Classic 650, it will be equipped with a 648cc parallel twin engine. This engine is known for its smooth performance, offering 47 horsepower, which is more than enough to handle both city commutes and longer highway rides. The 52.3 Nm of peak torque ensures that the Bullet 650 Twin can offer a punchy and responsive ride, making it a suitable choice for riders seeking both power and comfort.

The Bullet 650 will likely be powered by a 5-speed gearbox, similar to its 650cc counterparts, providing an effortless and enjoyable riding experience.

Design: Retro Yet Modern

In terms of design, we can expect the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to maintain the retro styling the Bullet series is known for. The Bullet 650 Twin would be fitted with two exhausts, similar to the other 650cc models from Royal Enfield. The traditional circular headlamp, minimalist design, and the iconic thumper engine sound are expected to remain unchanged, ensuring that the Bullet 650 Twin continues to offer a classic motorcycle experience with a modern touch.

Price Range: Competitive in the 650cc Segment

Royal Enfield has always aimed to offer quality motorcycles at competitive prices. The Bullet 650 Twin will likely be priced close to the Classic 650, potentially making it more affordable. With the Bullet’s legacy of being a cost-effective option in the 650cc segment, it might be priced slightly lower than the other 650cc bikes in Royal Enfield’s lineup, making it an attractive option for new riders or those looking for an entry-level 650cc bike.

What’s Next for Royal Enfield? New Launches on the Horizon

The introduction of the Bullet 650 Twin is part of a broader overhaul Royal Enfield is planning for its lineup. The company is set to equip several of its models with the new 650cc parallel twin engines, and they are also working on exciting new launches, such as the Continental GT 750 and a 750cc Himalayan.

These new additions indicate that Royal Enfield is pushing to diversify its offerings, moving beyond the 350cc models that have historically been popular in India. The upcoming 650cc and 750cc bikes will likely expand the company’s reach and appeal to more enthusiasts.