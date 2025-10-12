RSS Holds Centenary Route March in Tandur

Telangana

Mohammed Yousuf 12 October 2025
Vikarabad: Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized a Shata Jayanti Path Sanchalan (centenary route march) in Tandur on Saturday as part of the organization’s 100th-year observance.

The rally started from the Government Degree College grounds and proceeded through several streets in the town. RSS members, dressed in their traditional uniforms, participated in the march carrying saffron flags.

Residents gathered along the roadside to watch the procession, with some offering flower petals as the rally passed through. The event saw a considerable turnout of participants and onlookers and concluded peacefully.

Local officials and organizers said the march was conducted as part of the centenary activities being held across various parts of the state.

