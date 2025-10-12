HYDRAA Protects 3,712 Sq. Yards of Park Land in Bandlaguda Jagir

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to safeguard public spaces, the Hyderabad Development and Regulation Authority (HYDRAA) on Saturday reclaimed two park areas in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, Gandipet Mandal, Rangareddy district — securing a total of 3,712 square yards of land meant for community parks.

According to officials, HYDRAA first took action in Padmashree Hills Colony, where 2,600 square yards of land, originally allocated for a park in a 1983 layout spanning 10 acres and 230 plots, had been encroached upon. When Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality began constructing a boundary wall to develop the park, some adjoining landowners obstructed the work, claiming ownership of the site.

Residents of Padmashree Nagar Colony lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA, prompting a detailed inspection along with revenue and municipal authorities. After verifying records and boundaries, HYDRAA confirmed that the disputed portion was officially designated as park land. The agency promptly erected fencing and installed HYDRAA signboards to prevent any further encroachments.

In a parallel operation, HYDRAA also cleared 1,112 square yards of park land in D Block of the nearby P&T Colony, freeing it from illegal occupation. Both sites have now been secured and fenced for future development as green spaces.

Officials recalled that HYDRAA had earlier reclaimed 4,400 square yards of park land in B and C Blocks of the same P&T Colony. The latest operation, they said, underscores HYDRAA’s ongoing commitment to restoring encroached public lands and ensuring that community spaces are preserved for residents’ benefit.