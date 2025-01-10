RTC Charges Extra for Special Buses During Sankranthi, Passengers Outraged Over Gender-Based Fare Disparities

Wanaparthy: As the Sankranthi festival approaches, many passengers traveling on the state-run RTC buses are voicing their anger over what they call unfair pricing practices in the name of special buses.

Despite women being offered free travel on express buses, male passengers are being charged an additional fare, leading to frustration and complaints.

Increased Fares for Sankranthi Special Buses

The usual fare for a one-way trip from Wanaparthy to Mahabubnagar was Rs. 100, but with the introduction of “special buses” for Sankranthi, the fare has increased to Rs. 140. Passengers, especially men, are upset that while women continue to travel for free, they are being asked to pay a higher fare without any clear justification.

Passengers Express Outrage

Many passengers have expressed their frustration with the unequal pricing system. “The difference in fare is unjust and discriminatory,” said one of the commuters. “Why are men being forced to pay more for the same service while women get a free ride? This feels like an attempt to take advantage of the holiday rush.”

RTC Defends Fare Increases for Special Buses

In response to the growing complaints, the RTC explained that the increased fare is meant to cover the operational costs of running special buses during the peak festival season. However, the explanation has failed to satisfy many passengers, who argue that the fare hike should apply equally to all passengers, regardless of gender.

Calls for Fair Pricing Practices

With tensions rising over the issue, several passengers have called for the RTC to revise its pricing structure. They urge the transport authority to implement a fair pricing policy that treats all passengers equally, ensuring that no one is unfairly burdened during the busy Sankranthi season.

As the festival approaches, it remains to be seen whether the RTC will address these concerns and bring about a resolution that ensures fair and transparent fare practices for all passengers.