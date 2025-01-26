Telangana: Rythu Bharosa Funds to Be Credited to Farmers’ Accounts Starting Midnight: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that funds from the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be credited to farmers’ accounts starting at midnight on January 26.

CM Launches Key Initiatives in Narayanapeta District

On Sunday, the Chief Minister inaugurated four major initiatives at Chandravancha village in the Kosgi mandal of Narayanapeta district. These included the Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, and the distribution of new ration cards.

Government’s Commitment to Electoral Promises

During his address, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government is systematically fulfilling its electoral promises. This includes providing Rs. 12,000 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and an additional Rs. 12,000 to agricultural workers through the Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa initiative.

Upcoming Projects and Investment Plans

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of four lakh Indiramma houses with an investment of Rs. 22,500 crores. Additionally, the government plans to allocate Rs. 10,000 crores for cultivable lands by March 31. The Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa initiative will provide Rs. 6,000 to 10 lakh families.

CM Criticizes BRS for Hindering Schemes

Revanth Reddy also criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for hindering the government’s efforts in implementing these initiatives.

Personal Commitment to Public Service

The Chief Minister highlighted that any issues arising in the Kodangal constituency will be addressed by his brother, Tirupathi Reddy, who is dedicated to public service without personal gain. He further clarified that unlike former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he has not appointed relatives to positions of power.