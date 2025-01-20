Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police find Pictures, Here Are the Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police are making significant strides in their investigation into the shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested after a dramatic manhunt.

This article delves into the details of the case, from Shehzad’s activities to the ongoing investigation, including the recreation of the crime scene.

Suspect’s Close Watch on Police Activities

Shehzad, who has reportedly confessed to the crime, was closely monitoring the police investigation through news updates.

Mumbai Police found saved screenshots of suspects’ photographs on his mobile phone images that were being circulated by media outlets during the search for the main accused.

These photographs included images of individuals interrogated by the police, some of whom bore a resemblance to Shehzad.

The discovery highlights how Shehzad attempted to stay ahead of the investigation by keeping tabs on the authorities’ activities.

Arrest and Confession

Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, was apprehended on Sunday morning in Thane city, approximately 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home.

After an intense 70-hour manhunt, police tracked him down to a labor camp in a forested area. Following a seven-hour search operation, the accused was finally arrested.

Police sources confirmed that Shehzad had been living in Mumbai for four months under the alias Bijoy Das. Upon his arrest, he confessed to the attack, stating, “Haan, Maine hi kiya hai (Yes, I did it).”

Recreation of the Crime Scene

The Mumbai Police plan to recreate the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building as part of their investigation.

This step is expected to provide critical insights into the sequence of events during the attack, which occurred during a failed burglary attempt.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for five days, during which the crime scene reconstruction will take place.

Key Details About the Accused

Nationality : Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national with no Indian documents to prove residency.

: Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national with no Indian documents to prove residency. Alias : He had adopted the name Bijoy Das during his stay in Mumbai.

: He had adopted the name Bijoy Das during his stay in Mumbai. Arrest Location : Thane, near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali.

: Thane, near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali. Living Conditions: He was reportedly hiding in the bushes in a forested area when arrested.

DCP Dixit Gedam stated that evidence found in Shehzad’s possession confirmed his Bangladeshi origin. This development underscores the broader challenges of identifying undocumented migrants involved in criminal activities.

Media’s Role in the Investigation

The media’s continuous coverage of the case played a dual role. While it kept the public informed, it also inadvertently provided Shehzad with real-time updates on the investigation.

This enabled him to take evasive actions, including hiding in remote areas to avoid detection.

Failed Burglary Attempt Turns Violent

The attack occurred during a burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. Police officials believe the situation escalated when Shehzad was confronted, leading to the stabbing incident.

The exact details of how the crime unfolded will be clarified during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Broader Implications and Next Steps

This high-profile case has drawn attention to issues such as undocumented migration and urban security. The Mumbai Police are expected to intensify their efforts to address these challenges while ensuring justice in this case.