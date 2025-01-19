Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused Shahzad arrested; could be Bangladeshi, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a man identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The suspect, apprehended in Thane, is believed to be a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally. This shocking incident has raised concerns about security and illegal immigration in the city.

Details of the Attack on Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, at around 2 a.m., Shahzad allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence with the intent to rob. The actor, who was present at the time, confronted the intruder and sustained six stab wounds during the scuffle. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent multiple surgeries and is now recovering.

According to police reports:

The attacker used the staircase to access Saif’s 12th-floor apartment.

Saif’s home staff member, Eliyamma Philips (Lima), first spotted the intruder and attempted to stop him, suffering injuries in the process.

The attacker fled the scene after the struggle but was later identified through CCTV footage.

The Arrest of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad

Shahzad was arrested during a joint operation by the Crime Branch Mumbai and Kasarvadavali police near a labor camp in Hiranandani Estate, Thane. Key details about the accused include:

He had multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammad Ilyas.

Shahzad entered India illegally and used fake identities to evade detection.

He had worked in housekeeping and at a Mumbai pub prior to the incident.

The police believe Shahzad had been in Mumbai for only 15 days before the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest he changed his name to avoid being caught.

CCTV footage played a critical role in identifying and locating Shahzad:

He was seen in a Dadar store buying headphones around 9 a.m. on the day of the attack.

Footage also captured him at Bandra railway station, where he likely boarded a train to flee the area.

Police recovered evidence that corroborates Shahzad’s involvement, and he was produced in court on Sunday. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about his background and potential connections.

Security Concerns at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

The attack has highlighted security lapses in the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif Ali Khan and his family reside. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, recounted the traumatic incident to the police, stating:

The intruder became aggressive during the confrontation.

Despite the scuffle, the attacker did not steal any valuables.

Saif Ali Khan’s Medical Condition and Recovery

Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple injuries, including:

Two deep wounds on his left hand and neck.

Additional stab wounds sustained during the struggle.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Saif’s condition is stable and he is recovering well. Niraj Uttamani, the hospital’s COO, stated, “Saif is cheerful and responding positively to treatment. We plan to discharge him in the next two to three days.”

Reactions and Future Implications

The incident has sparked discussions about: