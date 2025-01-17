Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspect Detained by Mumbai Cops, Taken to Bandra Police Station

Mumbai: A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai residence, the city police arrested a suspect following an hours-long manhunt by multiple teams. The individual is believed to be the attacker involved in the attempted burglary at Saif’s home, although the police have yet to confirm his identity and full involvement in the burglary.

Suspect Arrested After Hours of Manhunt

The arrested suspect was seen being taken to the Bandra police station. His identity has not been disclosed, but police sources suggest he is the individual who broke into the residence of Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, in the early hours of Thursday.

Authorities believe that the suspect had changed his clothes to avoid detection. CCTV footage shows him near the Bandra railway station following the incident.

CCTV Footage Leads to Suspect’s Capture

The suspect was captured on the apartment’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows him fleeing the building through the stairs after being confronted by Saif. The suspect appeared to climb down the stairs from the sixth floor as he made his escape. A photo of the suspect, described as lean and thin, went viral on social media.

Stabbing Incident at Saif and Kareena’s Home

Saif Ali Khan, who resides with his family including wife Kareena Kapoor and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, was attacked when the thief broke into their four-floor residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ apartment building on the 12th floor.

The actor was reportedly stabbed six times when he confronted the burglar. Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later declared out of danger by doctors.

Concerns Raised Over Security

The shocking incident of a burglary and stabbing at Saif and Kareena’s residence has sparked widespread concern, with many Bollywood celebrities calling for stronger action from Mumbai police to ensure the safety of citizens.