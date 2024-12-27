Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Delayed: in Respect of Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Passing

Mumbai: The much-anticipated teaser for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, which was initially scheduled for release on December 27, 2024, has been postponed. The delay comes as a mark of respect following the passing of India’s former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, on December 26, 2024.

The new release date for the Sikandar teaser is set for December 28, 2024, at 11:07 AM, as announced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment via their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The official statement reads, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM.” This decision follows a period of national mourning, with the central government declaring seven days of official mourning to honor the late leader.

Why Was the Sikandar Teaser Postponed?

The delay in releasing the teaser for Sikandar is a direct consequence of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death. Dr. Singh, who served as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92 after being treated for age-related medical conditions. The news of his death came late on December 26, 2024, when he was declared deceased at 9:51 PM by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had been admitted after a sudden loss of consciousness. Despite medical intervention, he could not be revived.

In response to the passing of the former Prime Minister, the Government of India declared seven days of national mourning, from December 27, 2024, to January 1, 2025, as a mark of respect. During this period, all national and cultural events, including the teaser release of Sikandar, have been rescheduled to reflect the solemnity of the occasion.

What Is Sikandar?

‘Sikandar’ is an upcoming action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is one of the most awaited releases of 2025. The teaser, which was initially set to coincide with Salman Khan’s 59th birthday on December 27, will now drop on December 28, 2024, to allow for a respectful mourning period.

The film has generated significant buzz since the release of its first-look poster, which showcases the high-intensity action, drama, and emotional depth expected in the movie. Sikandar promises to offer a unique blend of action and emotion, with Salman Khan playing a character embroiled in an intense and thrilling narrative.

Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing has deeply affected the nation. A revered economist and statesman, he was the architect of India’s economic liberalization in the early 1990s. His leadership left an indelible mark on India’s development trajectory, and his passing has been met with tributes from across the political spectrum. In honor of his contributions, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the nation would observe seven days of mourning, during which all government offices and services will reflect the solemnity of the situation.

The final rites for Dr. Singh will be performed with full state honors, marking the end of an era for the country’s political landscape. As a result, the entertainment industry, including high-profile film events such as Sikandar’s teaser launch, has respected the national mourning period.

What’s Next for Sikandar?

The delay of the teaser has only added to the excitement surrounding Sikandar, a film that is expected to be one of the major blockbusters of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for his successful collaborations with Bollywood stars, Sikandar has an intriguing storyline, combining powerful action sequences with deep emotional storytelling.

Fans of Salman Khan, who is known for his larger-than-life persona on screen, will likely be eager to catch the first glimpse of his role in this thrilling project. The new teaser release date of December 28, 2024, at 11:07 AM will likely draw millions of viewers, marking a new chapter for one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.