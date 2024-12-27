PM Modi, HM Shah, and Prominent Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has left the nation in deep mourning.

On Friday morning, prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other political figures, visited Dr. Singh’s residence to offer their heartfelt condolences and pay tribute to his immense contribution to India.

Dr. Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92, was widely respected across the political spectrum for his visionary leadership and dedication to public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, describing Dr. Singh as a statesman whose integrity and vision will remain etched in India’s history. In his tribute, PM Modi acknowledged the profound impact Dr. Singh’s leadership had on the country’s progress and economic transformation.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India’s history,” PM Modi said in his statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Respects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects to the late leader, praising Dr. Singh as a distinguished economist and a pivotal figure in shaping India’s modern economic policies. Shah highlighted Dr. Singh’s invaluable contributions to the nation, particularly in guiding India through economic reforms that transformed the country’s economic landscape.

BJP President J.P. Nadda and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pay Tribute

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also joined the national leaders in paying tribute, emphasizing Dr. Singh’s unwavering commitment to public service and his role in steering India through challenging times. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, too, expressed his condolences, reflecting on Dr. Singh’s lasting legacy and significant contributions to the country’s growth and development.

The official RSS handle on the social media platform X posted, “The entire nation is deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and senior leader Dr. Sardar Manmohan Singh. The RSS expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Dr. Singh, rising from a humble background, adorned the highest office of the country. His contributions to India will always be remembered.”

National Mourning Declared for Dr. Manmohan Singh

In honor of Dr. Singh’s life and legacy, the Central government has announced a seven-day period of national mourning, starting from December 27 and lasting until January 1, 2025. During this time, all states and Union Territories have been directed to lower the national flag to half-mast, and official entertainment programs will be canceled across the country.

Full State Honours for Dr. Singh’s Final Rites

The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that the last rites of the former Prime Minister will be conducted with full state honors. This gesture highlights the nation’s deep gratitude and respect for Dr. Singh’s decades of service to the country. The national mourning period serves as a tribute to his extraordinary leadership and the significant role he played in shaping modern India.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Dr. Singh’s tenure as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 is marked by several key achievements, including his instrumental role in India’s economic liberalization in the early 1990s. His calm demeanor, intellectual acumen, and unwavering commitment to national progress earned him respect both within India and internationally. His leadership was defined by a combination of intellect and humility, making him one of the most respected figures in Indian politics.

Dr. Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics, as the country loses one of its most revered statesmen. His contributions have left a permanent imprint on India’s journey as a global economic power. Leaders from across the globe and from all political ideologies continue to pay tribute to his leadership, intellect, and his role in shaping India’s future.

The nation will continue to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh for his outstanding leadership, his transformative economic policies, and his dedicated service to the people of India.