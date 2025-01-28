Sam C S Replaces Harris Jayaraj as Music Director for Ravi Mohan’s Film #RM34

Chennai: The makers of director Ganesh K Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled #RM34, have roped in Sam C S as the new music director. The film stars Ravi Mohan in the lead role, and this exciting update marks a significant change in the film’s musical journey.

Title Announcement Teaser to Release Tomorrow

On Tuesday, the production house, Screen Scene Media Entertainment, shared the news of the change via its official social media handles. The team also revealed that a title announcement teaser for #RM34 will be released tomorrow at 11 AM.

The post on the X platform read: “Something big coming up on the way. Watch out for @iam_RaviMohan’s #RM34 Title Announcement Teaser releasing tomorrow at 11AM. Directed by @ganeshkbabu, produced by @Screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam. A @samcsmusic Musical.”

Harris Jayaraj’s Departure from the Project

Interestingly, Harris Jayaraj was initially named as the music director when the film was first announced in October last year. However, subsequent announcements in December left his name out, sparking rumors that he had opted out of the project. Today, the production house officially confirmed Sam C S as the new music director.

Impressive Crew Behind #RM34

Directed by the talented Ganesh K Babu, whose previous film Dada made waves in the Tamil film industry, #RM34 promises to be a cinematic treat. The film boasts impressive cinematography by Ezhil Arasu and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan, both of whom worked on Dada as well.

Exciting Collaboration and Plot Rumors

The script of #RM34 has been co-written by well-known director Rathna Kumar. The film also stars Daudee Jiwal as the female lead. With rumors circulating that Ravi Mohan will play the role of a politician, the expectations for the film are sky-high.

Fans eagerly await the title announcement teaser to get a glimpse of what #RM34 has in store. With Sam C S now on board, the music of this highly anticipated project is sure to add to its excitement.