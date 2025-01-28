Trisha Gongadi Makes History as First Player to Score a Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Kuala Lumpur: India’s rising star, Trisha Gongadi, etched her name in history during the ongoing ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup by becoming the first player to score a century in the tournament.

Trisha Gongadi’s Century in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

In a Super Six match against Scotland at Bayuemas Oval on Tuesday, the 19-year-old opener reached the three-figure mark off just 53 balls, marking a spectacular milestone. Gongadi remained unbeaten on 110 runs from 59 balls, which included 13 boundaries and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 186.44. This century not only made her the first-ever centurion in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, but also the top scorer of the tournament with 230 runs across five matches.

Also Read: Gujarat Man Duped of Rs 13 Lakh in Sophisticated ‘Digital Custody’ Cybercrime Scam

A Historic Partnership: Gongadi and Kamalini

Gongadi’s century came as part of a dominant 147-run partnership for the opening wicket with G Kamalini, who contributed a solid 51 runs off 42 balls. Together, they set the tone for a massive total of 208/1 in their 20 overs. Trisha Gongadi later added another unbeaten 61-run stand with Sanika Chalka, who remained not out on 29 runs.

India’s Undefeated Run and Gongadi’s Remarkable Form

The swashbuckling batter’s phenomenal performance has further cemented her position as a key player for India. Gongadi is currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer, and with the momentum she’s carrying, she has the potential to break records. Should she score at least 68 more runs in the remaining matches, she will surpass Shweta Sehrawat’s record for most runs in a single edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, which currently stands at 297 runs.

India’s Journey in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Trisha Gongadi’s stunning knock was part of an impressive team effort as India, the defending champions, continue their undefeated run in the tournament. India has already secured a place in the semifinals and are strong contenders to defend their title. Gongadi’s consistency, having also scored crucial runs in previous matches, including 49 against Sri Lanka and 40 against Bangladesh, shows her growing influence in the team.

A Look Ahead: India’s Semifinal Push

With India dominating the Super Six stages and Gongadi’s historic century taking center stage, the team is poised to continue their title defense in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. As they head into the semifinals, India will be looking to Gongadi’s form to carry them through to another potential championship victory.

For more updates on the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, stay tuned