Sankranti Travel Rush: Hyderabad and Secunderabad Stations Overflow with Passengers

Hyderabad: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are witnessing a massive influx of passengers at railway stations and bus terminals as people travel to their native towns to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

Heavy Rush at Railway Stations

The festive rush is in full swing at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Nampally railway stations, with students, working professionals, and families seen waiting eagerly on the platforms. Passengers are boarding trains headed to various destinations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Secunderabad railway station, being the largest in the twin cities, is experiencing the heaviest rush. To accommodate the surge of travelers, the South Central Railway (SCR) is operating more than 100 special trains. Passengers, along with their luggage, are thronging the station as they seek to reach their hometowns for the festive celebrations.

Increased Passenger Traffic Expected

The rush is expected to grow in the coming days as most travelers have booked their tickets for the weekend. The holiday season, coupled with the popularity of Sankranti, has caused an unprecedented increase in railway traffic across the city. Authorities have urged passengers to arrive early and be prepared for longer waiting times at the stations.

Bus Stations Overflowing

The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in the twin cities are also experiencing significant crowds. Passengers are flocking to these stations, boarding buses to various destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As with the railway stations, bus travel has seen a surge in demand, and authorities are working to manage the flow of passengers efficiently.

Traffic Congestion Across the City

The high volume of travelers has also led to vehicular congestion on several major roads and junctions in Hyderabad. The roads leading to national and state highways are particularly crowded, with long queues at toll plazas. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway has been experiencing heavy traffic since Thursday, as cars, buses, and other vehicles head out of the city.

In response to the congestion, authorities have implemented special measures to ease traffic flow and minimize delays. However, passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and remain patient as the festive rush continues over the next few days.