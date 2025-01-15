Sara Ali Khan Salutes Indian Army on Army Day, Gears Up for ‘Sky Force’ Release

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the Indian Army on Army Day 2024, expressing her admiration for the real heroes in uniform and their families. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Kedarnath’ star shared heartfelt pictures with female jawans and penned a touching note.

“To the real heroes in uniform and their selfless and supportive families at home—on this #ArmyDay, we salute you. Your sacrifice, bravery, and courage inspire us all,” wrote Sara.

Sara Ali Khan in ‘Sky Force’ – A Tribute to the Armed Forces

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the much-anticipated historical drama ‘Sky Force’, a film celebrating India’s military excellence. Ever since the trailer release, fans have been eager to witness Sara’s layered performance, portraying a strong yet hopeful army officer’s wife.

The movie features Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, with Veer Pahariya playing Sara’s on-screen husband. Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari also play key roles.

Produced by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production, ‘Sky Force’ is expected to be a cinematic tribute to India’s military legacy. The movie’s music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Justin Varghese, while A. Sreekar Prasad handles editing and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran is responsible for cinematography.

Upcoming Projects – ‘Metro In Dino’ & More

Apart from ‘Sky Force,’ Sara Ali Khan is set to star in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta.

Additionally, Sara is rumored to be working on an untitled project with Ayushmann Khurrana, further expanding her impressive filmography.