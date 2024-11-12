Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Labels Israel’s Actions in Gaza as “Genocide”

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia made a powerful statement condemning Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, labeling them as “genocide” during the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on Monday, November 11. The summit, attended by over 50 leaders and representatives from Arab and Islamic countries, addressed the escalating crisis in Gaza and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia’s Stance on Gaza Crisis

In his opening speech, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position against Israel’s military actions. He stated:

“The Kingdom renews its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people.”

He emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Lebanon and Regional Security

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, the Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of Israeli operations in the region. He stressed the importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and condemned any actions that threaten its security.

Condemnation of UNRWA Ban and Aid Restrictions

The Saudi Crown Prince criticized Israel for banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and restricting relief organizations from providing essential aid in Gaza. He called on the international community to intervene and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Calls for International Action

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged the global community to:

Halt Israeli actions against Palestinians and Lebanon.

against Palestinians and Lebanon. Prevent attacks on Iran, safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and regional stability.

Ongoing Conflict

The Gaza war, which began after a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, continues to escalate despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire. Saudi Arabia’s stance underscores its commitment to protecting Palestinian and regional rights amidst the ongoing conflict.