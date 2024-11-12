Two Women Killed, One Injured in Road Accident in Telangana

Peddapalli, Telangana: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two women and left another seriously injured when a speeding car struck them on the roadside near Rangampally, on the outskirts of Peddapalli city, on Tuesday.

Details of the Incident

The victims, identified as K. Amrutha and K. Bhagyam, died on the spot due to the impact. The third victim, K. Padma, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify the driver responsible.

Safety Concerns

This incident highlights the growing concerns over speeding and pedestrian safety on city outskirts. Authorities are urged to implement stricter traffic regulations and improve roadside safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

Conclusion

As the investigation continues, the families of the victims await justice, and the public is reminded of the importance of adhering to speed limits and road safety rules.