SBI ATM Dispenses Fake 500 Rupee Notes; Police Shut Down Machine

Residents of Shahjahanpur’s Kalan area were left stunned after a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM dispensed counterfeit ₹500 notes, prompting police intervention and an ongoing investigation. The ATM, located on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad State Highway, was sealed on Saturday, March 22, 2025, following multiple customer complaints.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Conman Tricks Businessmen, Escapes with Gold and US Dollars

SBI ATM Dispenses Fake 500 Rupee Notes in Shahjahanpur; Police Shut Down Machine

Incident Details: Fake Notes Spotted in Transactions

The issue came to light on Friday, March 21, when customers began reporting suspicious-looking ₹500 notes from the ATM. Key incidents include:

Akash , a local resident, withdrew ₹3,000 and received five genuine notes and one counterfeit with a “Churan” label.

, a local resident, withdrew ₹3,000 and received with a “Churan” label. Sumit withdrew ₹10,000, of which four notes were fake with similar discrepancies.

withdrew ₹10,000, of which with similar discrepancies. Shivkumar Singh and migrant worker Vicky Mane also reported fake notes in their withdrawals.

The counterfeit notes initially appeared authentic but featured glaring errors:

The phrase “Reserve Bank of India” was replaced with “Full of Fun” in English.

in English. A “Churan” label was printed on the side, a clear sign of forgery.

Police Response: Swift Action to Secure ATM

After failing to contact bank officials, Station Inspector Prabhash Chandra ordered the ATM’s closure. “We’ve locked the machine until bank authorities inspect its cash cassettes on Monday,” he stated.

Bank’s Stance: Investigation Promised

While SBI’s Lead District Manager R.R. Tiwari called the incident “likely a rumor,” he assured a thorough probe. “All ATMs undergo strict cash verification. We’ll investigate how fake notes entered the system,” he said.

How Did Fake Notes Evade Detection?

ATM cash is typically verified using high-end scanners. However, the sophistication of these counterfeits—matching the size, color, and design of genuine notes—raises concerns about loopholes in cash-handling protocols.

Monday’s Crucial Inspection

On Monday, March 24, bank officials will open the ATM in police presence to:

Examine all remaining notes. Review CCTV footage to trace cash replenishment timelines. Identify whether the fraud occurred during cash loading or due to technical failure.

Vigilance Urged Amid Rising ATM Frauds

The SBI ATM fake notes incident highlights vulnerabilities in India’s cash distribution systems. Customers are advised to:

Check notes for security features like watermarks and holograms.

for security features like watermarks and holograms. Report discrepancies immediately to banks or police.

Authorities stress that dispensing counterfeit currency is a punishable offense under Section 489A of the IPC, with penalties extending up to life imprisonment. As the probe unfolds, Shahjahanpur residents await answers on how the fake 500 rupee notes infiltrated a trusted SBI machine.

Stay informed with Munsif for updates on the SBI ATM fake notes investigation.