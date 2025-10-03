SCR Hits Record ₹10,143 Cr Revenue in First Half of FY 2025-26

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved its best-ever performance in both freight and passenger segments during the first six months of the current financial year. The zone registered gross originating revenue of Rs 10,143 crore from April to September 2025, surpassing the previous best of Rs 9,966 crore in 2024-25.

According to SCR, the revenue includes Rs 6,635 crore from freight and Rs 2,991 crore from passenger services, along with additional earnings from other coaching and sundry segments.

On the freight front, the SCR recorded its highest-ever loading of 71.14 million tonnes (MTs), a 6% increase over the previous best of 67 MTs achieved last year. This growth came largely from higher loading of iron ore, raw materials for steel plants, and cement.

In the passenger sector, revenue grew to Rs 2,991 crore, 2.8% higher than last year’s Rs 2,909 crore. The increase was supported by the operation of special trains, Vande Bharat Express services with strong patronage, and the augmentation of additional coaches to clear waitlists.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava complimented Team SCR for the milestone and urged staff to maintain the momentum to achieve record performance by the end of the financial year.