Seasonal Influenza a Global Threat, WHO Advocates Immediate Vaccination

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the rising respiratory issues causing the deaths of approximately 650,000 people annually worldwide. The organization has emphasized the urgent need to get vaccinated against seasonal influenza.

In a program titled “Science in Five,” aired on WHO’s official platforms, health experts highlighted that vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from influenza and related fatalities.

Dr. Shoshana Goldin, an official from WHO’s Emergency Unit, discussed seasonal influenza in the program. She stated that health experts and public health scientists globally are working to protect humanity from this virus.

Influenza: A Complex and Ever-Changing Virus

Dr. Goldin explained that influenza is a sophisticated virus that continuously evolves. Vaccination remains the most reliable method to prevent illness and death caused by this virus.

She emphasized the importance of keeping people informed about updates to influenza viruses and vaccines. Known as flu shots or flu jabs, influenza vaccines are designed to protect against viral infections. Given the rapid mutation of influenza, these vaccines are updated twice a year to ensure effectiveness.

The Danger of Influenza

Influenza is a resilient virus that carries numerous strains, constantly adapting to overcome immune defenses and cause various illnesses.

It is present in every country and results in hundreds of thousands of deaths annually.

While the flu is a common illness, it can be particularly dangerous for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms and Impact

Influenza (flu) is a lung infection caused by a virus. Although flu can occur year-round, it is most common during autumn and winter. Symptoms include:

Fever

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough

Weakness

These symptoms usually last 2 to 7 days, though cough and fatigue can persist for up to six weeks, significantly impacting daily life.

Vulnerable Groups

Dr. Goldin noted that seasonal influenza places a significant burden on WHO, and certain groups are at higher risk of severe illness or death from the virus, including:

Elderly individuals

Pregnant women

People with chronic diseases

Patients with heart and lung conditions

Those with diabetes, obesity, or HIV

Vaccination is particularly critical for these vulnerable populations to reduce the risks associated with seasonal influenza.