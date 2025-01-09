Security Forces Arrest Man with Weapons in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: In a significant development on Thursday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district apprehended a man with arms and ammunition during a joint operation.

The arrest comes amid ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region, as security forces intensify their operations.

Details of the Arrest and Weapon Recovery

The operation was launched on January 8, 2025, by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Thokarpura mohalla area of Qaimoh, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) that led to the arrest of the suspected individual, who was found in possession of a substantial cache of weapons and war-like stores.

Officials confirmed that the following items were recovered from the suspect’s possession:

1 AK Rifle

4 AK Magazines

120 AK Rounds

2 Hand Grenades

Other war-like equipment

The Chinar Corps of the Army, which is headquartered in Srinagar, confirmed the operation on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that further investigation into the matter is ongoing. The authorities are examining the possible links of the arrested individual to terrorist networks operating in the region.

Ongoing Security Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrest comes as part of a larger effort by security forces to dismantle the network of terrorists, over-ground workers (OGWs), and drug smugglers in the Kashmir Valley. Over the past two years, security agencies have been actively seizing the properties of these groups in an attempt to curb terrorism and destabilizing activities.

Along with regular operations, heightened vigilance has been maintained along the border and in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir due to intelligence reports suggesting that terrorists might be planning to infiltrate from the Pakistan side. Security forces are taking preventive measures to thwart any attempts at cross-border terrorism, ensuring that militants do not breach Indian territory.

Also Read | Cold Weather Grips Jammu and Kashmir as Clear Skies Push Temperatures Further Down

Terrorist Activity and Increasing Attacks

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has remained tense in recent months, especially after the successful and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Intelligence sources suggest that the frustration of terrorist handlers in Pakistan, following the smooth electoral process, has led to a renewed push for violence in the region.

In line with these developments, terrorist attacks have escalated in Kashmir, with several incidents targeting civilians and security forces. Some of the most recent attacks include:

October 20, 2024: A deadly attack by two terrorists – one a foreign mercenary and the other a local terrorist – inside a workers’ camp in Gagangir, Ganderbal district, resulted in the deaths of seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a local doctor. October 24, 2024: A terrorist ambush on an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg killed three soldiers and two civilian porters. November 2, 2024: A grenade attack at the Sunday Market near the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) in Srinagar killed 42-year-old woman and injured nine other civilians.

Security Forces’ Strategy to Combat Terrorism

In response to these escalating attacks, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are working to strengthen their intelligence network and continue joint operations aimed at neutralizing terror cells. The authorities have been cracking down on terrorist-related assets and are actively seeking to identify and eliminate the sources of these attacks, including the over-ground workers who support terrorist activities.

Additionally, security agencies are focusing on preventing cross-border infiltration and are implementing stricter measures at key entry points to the region. Intelligence agencies are working closely with local police to monitor suspicious activities and dismantle any potential terror networks operating in Kashmir.