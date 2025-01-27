Seethakka Defends Telangana Welfare Schemes, Slams KTR for Misleading Remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women, and Child Welfare Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, strongly condemned the comments made by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), accusing him of creating unnecessary panic over the implementation of welfare schemes. In a statement released on Monday, Seethakka dismissed KTR’s claims that villages excluded from welfare initiatives could turn into “battlefields.”

Seethakka Refutes KTR’s Claims and Defends Government’s Approach

Seethakka refuted KTR’s suggestion that welfare programs were restricted to one village per Mandal, clarifying that the government’s phased approach would ensure the rollout of these initiatives across all eligible villages. She emphasized that new welfare schemes have been met with enthusiasm, creating a celebratory atmosphere in rural areas, and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible individual benefits from these programs.

Accusations of Politicization and Electoral Gains

The Minister took aim at KTR for politicizing welfare efforts, accusing him of misleading the public for electoral gains. Seethakka pointed to key welfare initiatives like free bus travel, free electricity, and subsidized gas cylinders as examples of benefits that have reached the intended beneficiaries without exclusion.

Also Read: Nishant Kumar’s Political Entry: Will Bihar Witness a New Dynasty?

Questions on KTR’s Understanding of Welfare Scheme Rollout

Seethakka also questioned KTR’s understanding of the phased rollout of these welfare schemes and highlighted the government’s dedication to providing assistance to all eligible citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.

Concerns Over Unfulfilled Promises of the Previous Government

In addition, the Minister raised concerns about the unfulfilled promises of the previous government, including the provision of three acres of land for Dalit tribal families, the Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu schemes, and the lack of progress in housing for the poor. She criticized KTR’s leadership for neglecting to issue new ration cards and other promises made during the previous administration.

Reassurance to the Public on Welfare Commitment

Seethakka urged the people of Telangana to distinguish between genuine welfare initiatives and political rhetoric, reassuring them that the current government is fully committed to the welfare and upliftment of all citizens.