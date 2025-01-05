Selena Gomez Reveals Her Biggest Pet Peeve and Thoughts on Acting in Spanish

Los Angeles: Hollywood star and singer Selena Gomez has shared one of her biggest pet peeves—people who are late.

The “Calm Down” singer, who recently announced her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, spoke to W Magazine about her dislikes. “My pet peeves are people who are late,” Gomez admitted.

Selena Gomez Dislikes Special Treatment Due to Fame

In addition to tardiness, Gomez also dislikes being treated differently just because of her celebrity status. She explained, “I don’t like how people treat other people if they treat me differently. I notice those things very quickly. Because I have lovely people in my life that have nothing to do with the industry, and I really pay attention to how people treat my friends and people around me.”

Selena Gomez Talks Acting in Spanish for Emilia Perez

Gomez recently starred alongside Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the crime-comedy film Emilia Perez. She revealed that performing in Spanish was both a challenge and a proud moment for her.

“I was extremely proud to speak Spanish. I was nervous, but I have released a whole album in Spanish before. I’m more comfortable singing in Spanish, so doing an entire film was a little intimidating,” Gomez shared.

Selena Gomez Prefers Collaborative Filmmaking

Despite her massive fame, Gomez said she has never wanted to be the “center of attention” and enjoys working with collaborative filmmakers like Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard.

“I love working with filmmakers that make it feel collaborative. Jacques was like a little kid. He would get so excited when we’d do something right, and he would let us know—even though I couldn’t understand him half the time. I was appreciative,” Gomez told Variety.

Selena Gomez on Taking Challenging Acting Roles

The Only Murders in the Building star also opened up about challenging herself as an actress. The 32-year-old said, “I have been acting and singing my whole life, but this is all a new experience for me. I’m really proud of the choices I’ve made because I go for the parts that scare me a little. That’s the rush I crave.”

Upcoming Projects

Selena Gomez continues to expand her career, balancing music, acting, and business ventures. Fans eagerly await her future projects, including her return in the hit series Only Murders in the Building and more music releases.