Several Group-II Aspirants Denied Entry to Exam Centres in Telangana for Arriving Late

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday, several candidates were denied entry into examination centres to appear for the much-awaited Group-II recruitment exam in Telangana after arriving just a minute late. The exam, conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), is for the recruitment of Group-II services, and it began across the state on Sunday.

The Group-II Paper-I exam was scheduled to run from 10 am to 12.30 pm, with candidates instructed to reach their respective centres at least one-and-a-half hours before the exam’s start time. The TGPSC had set a strict deadline, stating that the gates would close at 9.30 am sharp.

Despite the clear instructions, several candidates arrived after the gates had closed, missing their opportunity to take the exam. Many of these candidates made desperate appeals to the exam centre officials, but their pleas were unsuccessful. For some, this was a particularly devastating turn of events, as they had spent years preparing for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Also Read: Balakrishna and Jana Reddy Served Notices by GHMC as 306 Properties Set to Be Affected by KBR Park Road Widening

One such candidate, who was only five minutes late, made an emotional plea to Telangana Public Service Commission Chairman Burra Venkatesham, who was overseeing the exam at a centre in the city. Despite the earnest appeal, the Chairman reiterated that the rules had been clearly communicated beforehand, emphasizing that the gates would close 30 minutes before the exam’s start time.

Paper-II of the exam is scheduled to take place later in the day, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, with gates closing at 1.30 pm. On Monday, Papers-III and IV will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Group-II recruitment exam has seen massive participation, with a total of 5,51,847 candidates registered for the examination. The TGPSC had announced 783 vacancies for various Group-II services.

The incident has sparked a debate over the strict adherence to the entry deadlines and has left many aspirants feeling disheartened, despite their years of preparation for the exam.