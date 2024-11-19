Shafali Verma dropped as India name ODI squad

Mumbai: Young batting sensation Shafali Verma has been left out of India’s 16-player squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on 5 December in Brisbane.

Shafali, who has been a mainstay in India’s top order, was omitted following a string of below-par performances in recent tournaments.

The 20-year-old opener managed just 97 runs in four matches during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and followed it with 56 runs in three innings against New Zealand in the subsequent ODI series. Her exclusion underscores the competitive nature of India’s selection process as the team prepares for next year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Also Read:Figueiredo, Petrov win IOC coaching awards

While Shafali misses out, newcomers Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor retain their spots after impressing in the series against New Zealand. All-rounder Harleen Deol makes a comeback to the squad, returning from a prolonged knee injury.

The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain. Wicketkeeping responsibilities will be shared between Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh in a squad that features a mix of experience and youth.

The series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, will provide India with an opportunity to fine-tune their lineup against the top-ranked Australian team. Both sides have already secured qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, but the matches hold significance for player evaluations and momentum building.

Shafali’s omission opens the door for other young talents to step up, as the team focuses on refining its combination ahead of the global tournament.

Team:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Ystika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Series Schedule:

First ODI: Brisbane, 5 December

Second ODI: Brisbane, 8 December

Third ODI: Perth, 11 December