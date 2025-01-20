Shah Rukh Khan to Chris Martin: “You Are One in a Billion”

SRK Responds to Coldplay Frontman’s Shoutout

Mumbai: After Chris Martin gave a heartfelt shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan during his performance in Mumbai, the Bollywood superstar has now reciprocated with a warm reply, calling the Coldplay frontman “one in a billion.”

During his performance, Martin had excitedly shouted, “Shah Rukh Khan forever,” and SRK shared the moment with his fans by posting the video on his Instagram stories. In his reply, SRK wrote, “CHRIS MARTIN FOREVER & EVER…”

SRK Praises Chris Martin’s Impact

The “Jawan” actor continued to express his admiration for Martin, saying that the Coldplay frontman makes him feel special just like his songs. SRK wrote, “Look at the stars, look how they shine for you… and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special… like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves you, @coldplay!!!”

Chris Martin Speaks in Hindi for His Fans

In addition to his shoutout to SRK, Martin also greeted his Indian fans in Hindi, saying, “Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai,” expressing his happiness to be performing in Mumbai.

Coldplay’s Indian Tour Continues

Coldplay, including Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The second leg of their Indian tour will take place in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

SRK’s Generosity Revealed by Farah Khan

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan’s good friend Farah Khan recently revealed that SRK gifts her a car after every movie they work on together. During a chat with Archana Puran Singh, Farah shared that after each of their collaborations, SRK surprises her with a car. The duo has worked on several iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.