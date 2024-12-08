Shahid Afridi Urges PCB to Boycott Cricket Events in India

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a firm stance by boycotting cricket events in India, including ICC tournaments unless India agrees to play in Pakistan. Afridi underscored the need for self-reliance in Pakistan cricket and criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for prioritizing profits over fair play.

The ongoing negotiations surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy have sparked significant discussions within the cricket community, particularly as India has declined to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament. Speaking at the Urdu Conference held at the Karachi Arts Council, Afridi stressed the importance of Pakistan standing its ground, especially given India’s refusal to participate in the event scheduled between January and March next year.

Afridi stated, “Pakistan cricket should be strong and self-sufficient, making principled decisions. If India cannot come to play in Pakistan, then there is no reason for us to participate in any events hosted in India.”

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head: Heated Moments Spark Fan Frenzy at Adelaide Oval

India has proposed a “hybrid model” for the tournament, suggesting that its matches be played at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan. This disagreement has led to delays in finalizing the tournament schedule and venues.

The former captain backed the PCB’s stance on the Champions Trophy, insisting that Pakistan must ensure equitable cricketing relations with India. He also urged the ICC to take a strong position on this matter, stating, “The ICC needs to choose whether its responsibility is to facilitate play among member nations or simply to chase revenue.”

Afridi further highlighted issues within Pakistan cricket administration, referring to recent policy changes as problematic. He pointed to the situation surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi’s brief tenure as T20 captain, expressing that he disagreed with the decision to appoint him and felt Muhammad Rizwan would have been a better choice. He criticized the PCB for quickly removing Shaheen from captaincy after just one series, noting the negative impact it had on him.

Recent reports indicate that the ICC is nearing an agreement on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, but the discussions continue to evolve.