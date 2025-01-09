Shiv Sena (UBT) Backs Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi L-G of Favoring BJP; Criticizes Congress for Targeting AAP

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of bias in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election season.

Through a scathing editorial in its party mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) also took aim at its ally, the Congress, for focusing its attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rather than the BJP, urging all parties to uphold the principles of democracy during the electoral process.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Questions the Role of the Delhi L-G

In an editorial titled “Haryana, Maharashtra, and now Delhi,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the Delhi L-G is undermining democracy by favoring the BJP during the election period. The editorial claimed that the L-G, acting as an agent of the Union Home Ministry, has been working against the interests of the elected Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The piece criticized the L-G’s withdrawal of powers from the chief minister and ministers following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Delhi Assembly election. The editorial further argued that this action signals a deliberate attempt to influence the election outcome in favor of the BJP.

“The L-G is no longer neutral,” the editorial stated. “He is openly working for the BJP, which is a dangerous precedent. While the Election Commission speaks of transparency, behind the scenes, activities favoring the BJP are in full swing. The BJP seems prepared to go to any lengths to capture the Delhi Assembly.”

Attacks on BJP Leadership and Central Ministers

The Shiv Sena (UBT) did not shy away from criticizing the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and BJP’s central leadership for their aggressive push to win the Delhi Assembly elections. The editorial accused them of deploying the full weight of their offices to weaken AAP, which it described as the BJP’s main rival in Delhi.

“The BJP’s goal is clear: eliminate any political opposition and secure complete dominance,” the editorial remarked. “They have demonstrated this strategy in Haryana and Maharashtra, and now it’s Delhi’s turn.”

The editorial also highlighted alleged irregularities in Delhi’s voter list, accusing the BJP of manipulating the list by removing legitimate voters under the guise of labeling them as Rohingya or Bangladeshi residents. Despite AAP raising concerns, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has reportedly dismissed their objections.

Criticism of Congress for Targeting AAP

In a surprising turn, the editorial also took aim at Congress, an ally in the INDIA bloc, for stepping up its attacks against AAP instead of BJP. It expressed disappointment, arguing that the Congress’ strategy could inadvertently benefit the BJP in the Delhi elections.

“The fight in Delhi is essentially between BJP and AAP,” the editorial noted. “However, Congress appears more focused on attacking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP rather than confronting the BJP. This approach may perplex voters and weaken the larger fight against authoritarianism.”

Call for Ethical Leadership

The editorial urged the Prime Minister (PM) and Home Minister (HM) to distance themselves from direct involvement in state elections, stating that such actions undermine the democratic process.

“In the interest of democracy, the PM and HM should stay away from the Delhi elections,” it argued. “Their involvement sends a wrong message and erodes public confidence in fair governance.”

Shiv Sena’s Warning to Voters

The editorial concluded with a call for vigilance among voters, urging them to remain alert to any attempts to manipulate the democratic process. It also appealed to political parties to prioritize the interests of democracy over partisan gains.

“The BJP’s hunger for power knows no bounds. They will stop at nothing to capture the Delhi Assembly. The people of Delhi must stay alert and defend their democratic rights,” it cautioned.