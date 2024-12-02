Shocking Collision: Lorry Runs Over Vendors, How Many More Are at Risk?

Telangana

A tragic road accident occurred today in the Allur Stage area of Chevella Mandal, Rangareddy district, when a speeding truck rammed into a group of vegetable vendors.

Safiya Begum2 December 2024 - 18:51
Rangareddy: A tragic road accident occurred today in the Allur Stage area of Chevella Mandal, Rangareddy district, when a speeding truck rammed into a group of vegetable vendors.

Reports suggest that at least ten people have lost their lives in this horrific incident. The truck, which was reportedly out of control, crashed into the vendors who were selling vegetables by the roadside.

Authorities have rushed to the scene, and emergency services are working to rescue any survivors and provide immediate medical attention to the injured. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents and onlookers expressing grief over the loss of lives. More details are awaited as the authorities work on further updates.

