Shreyanka among nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: India’s rising star, Shreyanka Patil, has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for 2024. The all-rounder is joined by Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), Saskia Horley (Scotland), and Freya Sargent (Ireland) as the top contenders for this honor, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday.

Patil, who made her international debut for India in December 2023, has quickly established herself as a key player in the Indian women’s cricket team. Known for her exceptional bowling skills, Patil has consistently delivered strong performances, especially in high-pressure situations. Her standout moment came in the Women’s T20 World Cup, where she played a pivotal role in India’s crucial victory over Pakistan. With impressive figures of 2/14, Patil helped restrict Pakistan to just 105/8, keeping India’s campaign alive.

Beyond her bowling, Patil has also shown immense promise as a lower-order batter, adding depth to India’s batting lineup. Her consistent performances in both the Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have made her one of the brightest young talents in women’s cricket.

Annerie Dercksen, a former teacher from South Africa, is another strong contender for the award. Since making her debut in 2023, Dercksen has become an integral part of South Africa’s squad. She played a key role in South Africa’s journey to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in 2024. With both bat and ball, she has been an all-rounder to reckon with, including a match-winning knock of 44* from 23 balls against Pakistan, leading her team to victory.

Saskia Horley of Scotland is also in the running, having made history with Scotland’s first-ever century in Women’s ODIs. Horley’s exceptional all-round performance in 2024, including a century and four-wicket haul in a tri-series against the Netherlands and PNG, has set her apart as a future star of the game. Her contributions with both bat and ball have been invaluable to Scotland’s progress in international cricket.

Freya Sargent, the youngest nominee at just 18, has quickly become a key figure for Ireland. With career-best bowling figures of 3/29 in ODIs and 3/30 in T20Is, Sargent has proven herself in crucial moments. Her standout performance came against England, where she took three wickets, including a run-out, to help her team secure a memorable victory.

As the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award nominees showcase incredible talent, Shreyanka Patil stands tall as one of the most promising young cricketers, earning recognition for her contributions to Indian cricket.

