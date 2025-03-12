Shubman Gill Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2025

Dubai: India’s in-form opener Shubman Gill has been awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2025. The 25-year-old outperformed Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips to claim this prestigious title.

This marks Gill’s third ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, having previously won in January and September 2023.

Shubman Gill’s Reaction to the Award

Expressing his happiness, Gill said:

“I am elated to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February. Nothing gives me more motivation than performing with the bat and winning matches for my country.”

He further added:

“The lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 was very crucial, and I am glad I was able to make the most out of it. It has been a phenomenal start to the year, both individually and as a team. I look forward to an action-packed cricketing year ahead and hope to win many more matches for India.”

Gill’s Outstanding Performance in February

Gill had a sensational run in February 2025, amassing 406 runs in five ODIs at an impressive average of 101.50 and a strike rate of 94.19. His stellar performances played a key role in India’s 3-0 series whitewash against England.

87 in Nagpur – A fluent knock that set the stage for India’s dominance.

– A fluent knock that set the stage for India’s dominance. 60 in Cuttack – A composed innings that helped India seal the series.

– A composed innings that helped India seal the series. 112 off 102 balls in Ahmedabad – A match-winning century that earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.

Gill’s Contribution to India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Continuing his golden run into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Gill played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign.

101 vs Bangladesh* – A match-winning century in India’s tournament opener.

46 vs Pakistan – A steady knock in a crucial encounter.

– A steady knock in a crucial encounter. Key performance in the final – Instrumental in India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This was Gill’s first ICC title, having narrowly missed out on lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

With such an outstanding start to 2025, Shubman Gill continues to be a vital asset for Team India, and fans eagerly await more spectacular performances from the young batting sensation.