Sikhs to Celebrate 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji from November 11-15, 2024, in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

The Sikh community worldwide will mark the grand 555th birth anniversary (Prakash Utsav) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, from November 11-15, 2024. The celebrations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are set to be monumental, organized by Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad.

Two Nagar Keertans (Holy Processions) on November 11 and 13, 2024

On November 11 (Monday), a Nagar Keertan procession will start at 4 pm from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, passing through key locations such as Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, Patny Circle, and reaching the Gurudwara by evening. Another Nagar Keertan will begin on November 13 (Wednesday) at 4 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, covering Afzalgunj, Siddiambar Bazar, and Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, ending around 9 pm.

Both processions will showcase beautifully decorated vehicles carrying Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh holy scripture, and will feature traditional Nishaan Sahib flags. Devotees will be treated to Shabad Keertans (holy hymns) by Jatha Tera Jatha, Istri Satsang, and Keerthani Jathas. The highlight will be the traditional Sikh martial art, Gatka, performed by the Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other skilled Gatka groups.

Vishaal Deewan (Mass Congregation) on November 15, 2024, at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally

On November 15 (Friday), the main Prakash Utsav congregation, or Vishaal Deewan, will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm. More than 25,000 devotees, including people of diverse faiths, are expected to attend. Esteemed Ragi Jathas, including Bhai Lakhwinder Singh (Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar) and Bhai Amarjeet Singh of Patiala, will lead the gathering in reciting Gurbani Keertans and Shabads, emphasizing Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of peace, equality, and humanity. The congregation will conclude with Guru Ka Langar (a free community meal) for all attendees.

Two Night Keertan Darbars on November 14 and 15, 2024

Night Keertan Darbars will take place on November 14 at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad (7:30 pm to 10:30 pm) and on November 15 at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj (9:00 pm to 2:00 am). Prominent Ragi Jathas will perform Gurbani Keertans to celebrate and honor the legacy of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.