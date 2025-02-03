Simbu Becomes Producer with 50th Film; Launches Atman Cine Arts on His Birthday

Chennai: Renowned actor Silambarasan aka Simbu has added a new feather to his cap by venturing into film production. On the occasion of his birthday, Simbu launched his own production house, Atman Cine Arts, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The first film under his banner will be his 50th film, which is set to be directed by Desingh Periyasamy—the director behind the recent hit Amaran. This new chapter in Simbu’s career has left fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

Simbu’s Announcement on Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Simbu shared his excitement with his followers: “Iraivanukku Nandri! (Thanks be to God!) I’m excited to share that I’m stepping into a new journey as a producer with @atman_cinearts. There’s no better way to begin this, than with my 50th film, a dream project for both me and @desinghperiyasamy. We are pouring our hearts into this! Excited for this new venture and truly hoping for all your love and support as always! Neenga Illama Naan Illa! (I don’t exist without you!) #STR50”.

Exciting Details About Simbu’s 50th Film

The movie, set to be produced by Atman Cine Arts, promises to have a stellar crew and talented artists. The film will feature Manoj Paramahamsa as the cinematographer, who is well-regarded in the industry. Yuvan Shankar Raja, a close friend of Simbu, will compose the music, while Praveen Antony will take care of the editing.

The movie will also have SS Moorthy as the art director, who was responsible for the visual look of Tik Tik Tik, Asia’s first space film. Stunt choreography will be handled by Kevin Kumar, who has previously worked on Salman Khan’s Sikander. Niranjani Ahathian will join the team as the stylist for the film.

A Sneak Peek at Simbu’s 49th Film

In addition to his 50th project, Simbu’s 49th film is also generating buzz. Dawn Pictures announced that the movie will be directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film Parking.

Fans are excited to see Simbu take on new challenges, not only as an actor but now as a producer as well. His 50th film will be one to watch, and with the exceptional talent involved, it is set to be an exciting cinematic journey.

The film is expected to captivate audiences with its talented team and is highly anticipated by fans.