‘Singham Again’ join the 200-crore club

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s film Singham Again has earned more than Rs 206 crore in the Indian market on Monday.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third film of the Singham franchise. Singham Again has been released on 1st November on the occasion of Diwali. Singham Again stars Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ravi Kishan and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Singham Again is making a splash at the box office.

According to the report of Saccanilk, ‘Singham Again’ did a great business of Rs 173 crores in the first week. The film earned an estimated Rs 8 crore on the eighth day, Rs 12.25 crore on the ninth day and Rs13.25 crore on the tenth day. In this way, the film Singham Again has earned Rs 206 crore in the Indian market