Six killed in granite quarry accident in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: At least six workers were killed when massive boulders collapsed on them at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident occurred at a private quarry near Ballikurava in Bapatla district during routine operations.

About 15-20 workers were in the quarry when its edge collapsed. Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The deceased were said to be migrant workers from Odisha. Some other workers were reportedly injured and taken to various hospitals.

Eight critically injured people were admitted to a hospital at Narsaraopeta. The workers had come to duty at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and a few minutes later, boulders fell on them during the blasting operation.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and were supervising the rescue operation. Personnel of the revenue department were assisting the police in the rescue operation. Efforts were on to retrieve the bodies.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident in the granite quarry. He spoke to senior officials and directed them to immediately undertake rescue and relief operations. He also asked them to ensure the best treatment for those injured.

The Chief Minister also asked the district officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Bapatla District Collector J. Venkata Murali and Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi alerted the local officials

Lack of adequate safety precautions is believed to have led to the tragedy.

Similar incidents were reported in granite quarries in Andhra Pradesh in the past.

Three persons died in a blast in a private granite quarry at Dabbaguda in Melaiputti mandal in Srikakulam district on May 16.

Use of gelatine sticks was suspected to have led to the blast. The quarry management had allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming that lightning was responsible for the deaths of the trio.