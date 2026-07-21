Sonam Wangchuk’s condition stable but blood sugar remains low: Health bulletin

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, with doctors maintaining close supervision over his condition, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

The bulletin, released at 9:00 a.m., said Wangchuk’s vital parameters remain stable, but his medical team is closely monitoring ongoing concerns related to his blood sugar levels, electrolyte balance and blood counts.

“Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi,” the hospital said.

Doctors said his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side, while his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L from a sample collected the previous night. The bulletin also noted that Wangchuk continues to have persistent pancytopenia, a condition marked by anaemia and reduced leukocyte (white blood cell) counts.

“These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations,” the hospital said.

Wangchuk is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation. However, the bulletin stated that he continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice from doctors.

“In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential,” the hospital said.

The medical team said continued observation is necessary to track his recovery and identify and manage any possible complications arising from his prolonged fast and current health condition.

“All necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment,” the bulletin added.

Further treatment decisions will be based on Wangchuk’s clinical progress and the results of ongoing laboratory investigations, according to the hospital.

Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar on Saturday by Delhi Police and admitted for medical care. He declared in a handwritten note on Monday that he would continue his fast, now in its 23rd day, until protesting student leaders were allowed to meet Parliamentarians or he himself was permitted to meet them in hospital.