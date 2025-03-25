Sonu Sood’s Wife Sonali Injured in Highway Accident, No Major Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood‘s wife, Sonali Sood, was involved in a minor accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday.

Details of the Accident

Sources close to the actor revealed that Sonali, her sister’s son, and another woman were in the car when it collided with a truck. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and Sonali is reported to be in stable condition. She is currently in Nagpur, while Sonu Sood arrived this morning to be by her side.

Sonu Sood’s Heroic Past

This incident brings to mind Sonu Sood’s previous act of heroism. Three years ago, he saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after a severe accident in Moga, Punjab. At the time, Sonu happened to be passing by the site of the crash. Despite the car’s central lock posing a challenge, Sonu quickly rescued the unconscious boy and ensured he received timely medical care. The boy made a full recovery, thanks to Sonu’s swift actions.

Sonu’s Ongoing Philanthropy and New Project

Sonu has been known for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he helped countless individuals across the country. On the professional front, Sonu recently made his directorial debut with the film Fateh. The movie, set against the backdrop of cybercrime, features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer on a mission to dismantle a digital terror network.

Sonu Reflects on Kolkata While Promoting ‘Fateh’

Speaking about the film, Sonu shared his deep connection to Kolkata, calling it a city of joy. He recalled shooting at the iconic Howrah Bridge and expressed his nostalgia while promoting Fateh in the city. Sonu said, “The warmth of Kolkata has grown since my wife is from here, and promoting the film here felt like a full-circle moment.”

With his new film Fateh, Sonu hopes to continue earning the love and support of the people, just as he has over the years for his philanthropic work and acting career.